 | Mon, Jul 03, 2023
NATO preps plans to defend against unbowed Russia

A top NATO military officer laid out plans to revamp the organization's military plans in light of Russia's attack on Ukraine and potential for threats to other area countries.

By

News

July 3, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with residents of Derbent during his working trip to Russia’s Republic of Dagestan June 28. Photo by AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/TNS

BRUSSELS (AP) — Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top NATO military officer said Monday, as he laid out the biggest revamp to the organization’s military plans since the Cold War should Moscow dare to widen the conflict.

“They might not be 11 feet tall, but they are certainly not 2 feet tall,” the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, told reporters. “So, we should never underestimate the Russians and their ability to bounce back.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are set to endorse a major shakeup of the alliance’s planning system at a summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius next week.

