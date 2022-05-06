 | Sat, May 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Neighbor arrested in LaHarpe man’s death

Dale Maloney, age 78 of LaHarpe, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Diehl, age 68.

By

Breaking News

May 6, 2022 - 7:56 PM

A 78-year-old LaHarpe man was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of killing his next-door neighbor.

Raymond D. Maloney

Dale Maloney was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Diehl, 68, whose body was found at a workshop at his home on Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Maloney was arrested without incident at 4:10 p.m. Friday at his home at 1285 2400th St. in LaHarpe and booked into jail by the KBI and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of death has not been announced.

A family member told the Register Maloney had been battling dementia.

The investigation is continuing.

Formal charges are expected to be filed by County Attorney Jerry B. Hathaway.

Advertisement

Related
May 4, 2022
July 28, 2016
April 28, 2016
Most Popular