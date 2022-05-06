Neighbor arrested in LaHarpe man’s death

A 78-year-old LaHarpe man was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of killing his next-door neighbor.
Dale Maloney was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of Richard Diehl, 68, whose body was found at a workshop at his home on Tuesday morning, according to a report from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Maloney was arrested without incident at 4:10 p.m. Friday at his home at 1285 2400th St. in LaHarpe and booked into jail by the KBI and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.
The cause of death has not been announced.
A family member told the Register Maloney had been battling dementia.
The investigation is continuing.
Formal charges are expected to be filed by County Attorney Jerry B. Hathaway.
