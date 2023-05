There may not be many names as befitting a home-owned business as Revival Salon and Spa.

First off, Jerrica Mueller and her team of stylists offer a range of services to bring about a newer and better you.

On top of haircuts and styles for the entire family — women, men and children — Revival also offers hair coloring, extensions, perms and relaxers; natural nail treatments; eyelash extensions and lash perms; facial waxings; and even an automatic spray tan booth.