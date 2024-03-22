 | Fri, Mar 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

New program addresses mental health care for inmates

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is working with local mental health providers to cut down the state’s notoriously long wait times to provide services to inmates declared incompetent to stand trial.

By

News

March 22, 2024 - 3:12 PM

The Douglas County Jail houses about 10 inmates who are on a waiting list to receive mental health services the Larned State Hospital. They must receive care there before they can stand trial. They can sit on the waiting list for more than a year. Photo by DYLAN LYSEN/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

LAWRENCE — Inmates in jail in Douglas County who are accused of crimes but unable to stand trial because of mental health struggles may soon receive needed care much sooner.

That would allow them to resolve their cases faster and avoid waiting in a jail cell for more than a year in some cases before they can even defend themselves in court.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and local mental health care providers are launching a new program next month that will administer outpatient mental health care to those inmates. The initiative aims to restore their competency so they can stand trial and move on with their lives.

Related
October 19, 2021
August 24, 2020
October 29, 2019
February 13, 2019
Most Popular