New program addresses mental health care for inmates

LAWRENCE — Inmates in jail in Douglas County who are accused of crimes but unable to stand trial because of mental health struggles may soon receive needed care much sooner.

That would allow them to resolve their cases faster and avoid waiting in a jail cell for more than a year in some cases before they can even defend themselves in court.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and local mental health care providers are launching a new program next month that will administer outpatient mental health care to those inmates. The initiative aims to restore their competency so they can stand trial and move on with their lives.