New school coming together

USD 257 board members took a tour of the new Iola Elementary School, still under construction.

The gym floor is ready to be installed. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Board members look at what will be a sunken memorial garden between two wings of classrooms. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Laura Caillouet-Weiner and board member Tony Leavitt look at cabinets. Photo by Vickie Moss Dan Willis, center, points at blueprints with John Wilson, left, and Doug Dunlap. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 4 photos

One highlight included a look at the gym, where the floor is nearly ready to be installed as soon as the temperature and humidity conditions are right.

They also visited each of the classroom wings. The building is most complete at the east end, as crews work their way to the west of the building. In the farthest east wing, where fourth and fifth grade classrooms are located, everything is nearly complete except for flooring and paint. Air conditioning is up and running throughout the facility.