 | Tue, Jun 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

New school coming together

School board members took a tour of the new Iola Elementary School, which remains on track to open in August.

By

News

June 14, 2022 - 2:41 PM

Board members and others look at a fourth grade classroom that is nearly complete except for flooring. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

USD 257 board members took a tour of the new Iola Elementary School, still under construction.

The gym floor is ready to be installed. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Board members look at what will be a sunken memorial garden between two wings of classrooms. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Laura Caillouet-Weiner and board member Tony Leavitt look at cabinets. Photo by Vickie Moss
Dan Willis, center, points at blueprints with John Wilson, left, and Doug Dunlap. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
4 photos

One highlight included a look at the gym, where the floor is nearly ready to be installed as soon as the temperature and humidity conditions are right.

They also visited each of the classroom wings. The building is most complete at the east end, as crews work their way to the west of the building. In the farthest east wing, where fourth and fifth grade classrooms are located, everything is nearly complete except for flooring and paint. Air conditioning is up and running throughout the facility.

Related
May 20, 2022
May 13, 2022
May 10, 2022
April 1, 2022
Most Popular