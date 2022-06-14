New school coming together

USD 257 board members took a tour of the new Iola Elementary School, still under construction.
One highlight included a look at the gym, where the floor is nearly ready to be installed as soon as the temperature and humidity conditions are right.
They also visited each of the classroom wings. The building is most complete at the east end, as crews work their way to the west of the building. In the farthest east wing, where fourth and fifth grade classrooms are located, everything is nearly complete except for flooring and paint. Air conditioning is up and running throughout the facility.