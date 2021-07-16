 | Fri, Jul 16, 2021
New state reforms focus on crime

Kansas lawmakers and legal leaders are praising a new Kansas law that creates the crime of sexual extortion and removes a spousal exemption to sexual battery.

July 16, 2021 - 12:43 PM

During a ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 60, Gov. Laura Kelly and several others called the reform package a step toward bringing Kansas criminal code into the 21st century. (NOAH TABORDA/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA — Senate Bill 60, which went into effect July 1, bundles several criminal justice and law enforcement actions.

The law amends when a person can be tried in Kansas, prohibits a court from ordering a victim of a crime to undergo a psychological evaluation, and amends law for those fleeing from a police officer, in addition to the extortion and battery provisions.

Legislation like this should serve as a reminder to lawmakers that review of past laws and their merit in the present day is critical, said Gov. Laura Kelly. She pointed to the loophole previously in law that prevented spouses from being charged with sexual battery.

