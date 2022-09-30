 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

No hablas English? Yo te ayudo

Iola High School senior Eli Adams helps elementary school students translate from Spanish and learn English. He discovered not only does he enjoy learning foreign languages, but also an appreciation for other cultures.

By

News

September 30, 2022 - 3:32 PM

Iola High School senior Eli Adams, center, has been serving as an interpreter for elementary school students from Mexico. At left is Daniel Torres, with Christian Fuentes at right. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola High School senior Eli Adams discovered that sharing a language can bring people together.

Adams has been studying Spanish for three years and now serves an internship as an interpreter for three elementary school students who moved to Iola from Mexico.

“It’s given me a better understanding of how difficult it is for someone to come to a new country, especially little kids who have no idea of what’s going on,” Adams said. “They have to learn a whole new language and a new culture. It’s so tough for them.”

Related
May 26, 2022
November 2, 2020
January 30, 2019
May 27, 2015
Most Popular