No hablas English? Yo te ayudo

Iola High School senior Eli Adams discovered that sharing a language can bring people together.

Adams has been studying Spanish for three years and now serves an internship as an interpreter for three elementary school students who moved to Iola from Mexico.

“It’s given me a better understanding of how difficult it is for someone to come to a new country, especially little kids who have no idea of what’s going on,” Adams said. “They have to learn a whole new language and a new culture. It’s so tough for them.”