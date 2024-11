Iola Elementary School’s SAFE BASE and Title I offered a voting-themed Blue Plate Dinner Monday night to teach youngsters about the electoral process.Students selected whether they wanted Assistant Principal Tiffany Koehn or SAFE BASE Director Angela Henry to dance with Marv the Mustang at a school assembly Friday.

Adrian Jackson steps out of the voting booth after casting his ballot, with the help of Dozer Benham at left. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Miley Middleton creates an identification card so she can register to vote. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 2 photos