Menu Search Log in

Norman: ‘We’re not there yet,’ on virus

Norman said he was distressed only 15 of the state’s 105 counties embraced Gov. Laura Kelly’s recommendation of a mask mandate, and made several additional recommendations as well.

By

News

August 10, 2020 - 9:40 AM

Dr. Lee Norman Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA — Bars and house parties are an antidote of choice among Kansans laboring with coronavirus frustration and willing to rub shoulders with friends or strangers.

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said on the Kansas Reflector podcast these boozy environments also harbor perils of COVID-19 for anyone rejecting advice to social distance, wash hands and wear a mask.

“They just immerse in virus when they do that,” Norman said. “There’s usually music. When people speak loudly, there’s airborne droplets. And they’re very close to each other. It is absolutely a lethal brew.”

Related
August 6, 2020
July 10, 2020
July 10, 2020
July 9, 2020
Trending