Norman: ‘We’re not there yet,’ on virus

TOPEKA — Bars and house parties are an antidote of choice among Kansans laboring with coronavirus frustration and willing to rub shoulders with friends or strangers.
Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said on the Kansas Reflector podcast these boozy environments also harbor perils of COVID-19 for anyone rejecting advice to social distance, wash hands and wear a mask.
“They just immerse in virus when they do that,” Norman said. “There’s usually music. When people speak loudly, there’s airborne droplets. And they’re very close to each other. It is absolutely a lethal brew.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives