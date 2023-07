As Allen Countians continue to clear up damage from Friday’s storm, David Fontaine has set his sights on the Southwind Rail Trail.

Just north of the Humboldt trailhead on the Southwind Rail Trail, a large cottonwood tree blocks the path. It was uprooted by Friday’s high winds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The hiking and biking trail that connects Iola and Humboldt has been closed to the public since Friday’s storms, with several mangled trees blocking the corridor.

Southwind in particular is closed. Most of Lehigh Portland is open.