Savonburg Mayor Aaron Wilson watched children slide, swing and climb around the equipment at the city park’s new playground on Sunday. He smiled.

“That’s what it’s supposed to be. That’s the goal,” he said.

It’s taken years for the playground to take shape, but the equipment is now in place with a rubber-mulch base. Volunteer crews have marked the path of a new walking trail and are spreading crushed limestone along the quarter-mile path.