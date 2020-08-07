Menu Search Log in

NRA fights to retain political clout while under legal attack

The scandals engulfing the National Rifle Association threaten to undercut its financial and political power heading into the crucial 2020 U.S. elections.

August 7, 2020 - 2:59 PM

The organization has long been perceived as a kingmaker, and was in fact the top contributor to Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.

Now complaints over lavish spending, internal battles, legal fights and fundraising woes are coming to a head. On Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued to dissolve the New York-based organization. She accused NRA’s leader Wayne LaPierre and three others of fleecing it. Meanwhile, Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine filed a separate lawsuit against the NRA’s charitable arm, accusing it of misusing donor funds.

