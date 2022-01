A residential care facility isn’t about the rooms. It’s about the people who live there.

But for former administrator Peggy Strong, each room reminds her of those who have lived there. Strong recently retired as executive director for Greystone Residential Care in Iola and Arrowood Lane in Humboldt.

“I see a room and a specific resident sticks out, someone who lived there who I was particularly close to. Lots of memories,” she said.