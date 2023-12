Preschoolers at Iola Elementary School serenaded their parents and teachers Thursday morning with a medley of holiday songs. Thursday marked the final day of classes for USD 257 students before the Christmas break. Classes for students resume Jan. 3.

Preschoolers at Iola Elementary School serenaded their parents and teachers Thursday morning with a medley of holiday songs. Thursday marked the final day of classes for USD 257 students before the Christmas break. Classes for students resume Jan. 3. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register