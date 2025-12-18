Not-so-silent morning

Iola Elementary School students greeted the last day of classes before the Christmas break with a medley of holiday songs Thursday.
The occasion also capped a week of holiday-themed activities, including wearing pajamas to school.
Classes resume Jan. 5.
Evan Cromer, left, and Ellis Ashmore dance along to a Christmas song at Iola Elementary School Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Ruby Shepherd, from left, Bryleigh Hinkle and Emmerson Roush sing a Christmas song prior to school Thursday at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Gavin Granere, left, and Cohen Sigg sing along to a Christmas song Thursday morning at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Preschool instructor Christy Thompson dances alongside her students prior to class Thursday morning at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register