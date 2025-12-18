 | Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Not-so-silent morning

Youngsters greeted their last day of school in 2025 with a medley of Christmas songs.

December 18, 2025 - 1:07 PM

Iola Elementary School students Kodi Barnett, from left, Emersyn Higginbotham, Lauren Newman, Elizabeth Chriestensen and Alexis Palmer dance along to a Christmas song prior to school Thursday in front of instructor Terri Carlin. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola Elementary School students greeted the last day of classes before the Christmas break with a medley of holiday songs Thursday.

The occasion also capped a week of holiday-themed activities, including wearing pajamas to school.

Classes resume Jan. 5.

Evan Cromer, left, and Ellis Ashmore dance along to a Christmas song at Iola Elementary School Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Ruby Shepherd, from left, Bryleigh Hinkle and Emmerson Roush sing a Christmas song prior to school Thursday at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Gavin Granere, left, and Cohen Sigg sing along to a Christmas song Thursday morning at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Preschool instructor Christy Thompson dances alongside her students prior to class Thursday morning at Iola Elementary School. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
