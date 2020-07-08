Menu Search Log in

July 8, 2020

Humboldt astronomer and photographer extraordinaire Mike Myer snapped this photo of NEOWISE, a comet visible to the naked eye across the northern hemisphere this month. The comet can be seen with the naked eye, but its features are more discernible if using binoculars or a telescope. NEOWISE is generally most visible shortly before sunrise just above the northeastern horizon. Photo by Mike Myer

Humboldt astronomer and photographer extraordinaire Mike Myer snapped this photo of NEOWISE, a comet visible to the naked eye across the northern hemisphere this month. The comet can be seen with the naked eye, but its features are more discernible if using binoculars or a telescope. NEOWISE is generally most visible shortly before sunrise just above the northeastern horizon.

