Performing on the fly

Imaginations are running wild this month at the Iola Community Theatre.

A group of local performers will serve up their ability to perform spontaneous skits Saturday, and again Jan. 22 at the ICT Warehouse for Pop Up Improv Nights.

“The community has a lot of funny, talented people that need an outlet to help deal with everything that is going on right now, and this is the perfect way to do it,” said Mandy Moyer, president of ICT’s Board of Directors. “I am excited by the enthusiasm that we have received for the improv team and know that the community is going to have as much fun as we are having!”