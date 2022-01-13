 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Performing on the fly

The Iola Community Theatre is offering Pop Up Improv Nights the next two Saturdays. The events will raise funds for building repairs, after it was hit by a car in November.

January 13, 2022 - 9:07 AM

From left, Nic Olson, Halie Luken and Rachel Shaffer act out an impromptu scene involving a heart transplant during an improvised skit at the Iola Community Theatre Warehouse. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Imaginations are running wild this month at the Iola Community Theatre.

A  group of local performers will serve up their ability to perform spontaneous skits Saturday, and again Jan. 22 at the ICT Warehouse for Pop Up Improv Nights.

“The community has a lot of funny, talented people that need an outlet to help deal with everything that is going on right now, and this is the perfect way to do it,” said Mandy Moyer, president of ICT’s Board of Directors. “I am excited by the enthusiasm that we have received for the improv team and know that the community is going to have as much fun as we are having!”

