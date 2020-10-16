Pittsburg hospital limits procedures as virus cases climb

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Pittsburg’s hospital is putting the brakes on some procedures as coronavirus cases continue to climb steadily statewide and the positivity rate tops 17%.

Randy Cason, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, said this week that the plan to pause elective and non-emergent procedures allows leaders to reallocate staff to help care for an influx of patients.

“Our first priority is always the safety of our patients and associates,” said Cason. “We are fortunate to have close relationships with our sister hospitals in Wichita and Manhattan who may be called upon to help provide additional clinical support and resources.