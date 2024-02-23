 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Plants want to bury CO2 in Kansas to cut carbon footprints

Kansas has three carbon dioxide pipelines. Next, it could get two carbon sequestration wells, linked to ethanol plants. Here’s what we know.

February 23, 2024 - 3:37 PM

Corn is the most common source of U.S. ethanol. Ethanol plants in central Kansas could build the state’s first CO2 sequestration wells to shrink their carbon footprints. Photo by PIXABAY

Two companies seek to build the first sites in Kansas where carbon dioxide emissions get pumped deep underground to keep them out of the atmosphere, a practice that proponents argue will combat climate change but that many environmental groups oppose.

The fledgling carbon sequestration industry is picking up pace globally, and geologists say rock formations beneath Kansas offer a bonanza of suitable locations for it.

