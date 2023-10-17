 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Poland voters rebuff populism for democracy

The winner of Poland's parliamentary election asked the nation's president to move quickly to form a new government.

The leader of Civic Coalition (KO), Donald Tusk celebrates the exit poll results during Poland’s Parliamentary elections on Sunday, in Warsaw, Poland. People voted onwhether the ruling national conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, will govern for a third consecutive term, or whether a coalition of center-left, pro-European parties will be given the opportunity to form a government. Photo by (Omar Marques/Getty Images/TNS)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The opposition leader who won Poland’s parliamentary election, Donald Tusk, appealed to the nation’s president Tuesday for “energetic and fast decisions” so that a new government could be formed quickly.

Three opposition parties that vowed to restore democratic standards in Poland together won over 54% of the votes in the nation’s weekend parliamentary election, putting them in a position to take power, according to a complete ballot count reported Tuesday.

Poland’s constitution now requires President Andrzej Duda to assess the new political alignment of forces and to appoint a new prime minister who is tasked with forming a government that will need parliament’s approval, all within a set timeframe.

