 | Thu, Feb 10, 2022
Russia creates a ‘dangerous’ time

The Ukraine crisis continues to rage and to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, its has evolved into a very dangerous moment in Europe,

February 10, 2022 - 9:35 AM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on June 7, 2021 in Moscow. (Sergei Ilyin/TASS/Zuma Press/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today the Ukraine crisis has grown into “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held icy talks with her Moscow counterpart who said the Kremlin won’t accept lectures from the West.

Amid the deadlock, Russian forces held sweeping maneuvers north of Ukraine in Belarus, part of a buildup of over 100,000 troops that has stoked Western fears of an invasion.

NATO also has stepped up military deployments to bolster its eastern flank, with the U.S. sending troops to Poland and Romania. A British Royal Air Force jet carrying 350 troops landed today in Poland in a move that followed London sending anti-tank missiles to Ukraine to help boost its defenses.

