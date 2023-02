NextEra Energy will host a public hearing in Iola next week regarding a proposed transmission line that will cut through a large swath of Allen County.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday at Iola High School. An open house starts at 3 p.m. to give attendees a chance to review detailed maps of the proposed route and ask questions.

Starting at 6 p.m., a general forum will allow the public to ask questions and make formal statements.