Preschoolers have big emotions.

They might feel happy or sad or anything in between. Helping them learn how to identify and react to those emotions is no easy task, but it’s important for young children to learn those skills before they enter a formalized educational setting in kindergarten.

The Iola school district’s preschool program, now in its fourth year, has proven successful at that task, curriculum director Jenna Higginbotham said.