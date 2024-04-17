 | Wed, Apr 17, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Preserving the past to build the future

Allen County Historical Society held its spring meeting Tuesday evening. The program centered on use of local abandoned places to help revitalize communities.

By

News

April 17, 2024 - 2:24 PM

Emily Cowan, president of Abandoned Atlas Foundation, a non-profit historic research organization based in Tulsa, Okla., speaks about St. John’s Hospital in Gas at a presentation for the Allen County Historical Society’s spring meeting Tuesday at the Iola Public Library. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Community development doesn’t always mean “new,” Emily Cowan, president of the Abandoned Atlas Foundation, told a group at the Allen County Historical Society’s spring meeting Tuesday evening at the Iola Public Library.

“That’s a mindset I fight a lot. If you demolish your historical, amazing architectural buildings and build new, you’re going to look like every other cookie-cutter city,” Cowan said.

“But if you pour into the community and restore what you have, people will come. Instead of looking at an old building as an ugly eyesore that needs to be demolished, change your mindset. Let’s start looking for someone who can do something with it.”

Related
April 11, 2024
March 19, 2021
October 25, 2019
April 17, 2012
Most Popular