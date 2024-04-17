Preserving the past to build the future

Community development doesn’t always mean “new,” Emily Cowan, president of the Abandoned Atlas Foundation, told a group at the Allen County Historical Society’s spring meeting Tuesday evening at the Iola Public Library.

“That’s a mindset I fight a lot. If you demolish your historical, amazing architectural buildings and build new, you’re going to look like every other cookie-cutter city,” Cowan said.

“But if you pour into the community and restore what you have, people will come. Instead of looking at an old building as an ugly eyesore that needs to be demolished, change your mindset. Let’s start looking for someone who can do something with it.”