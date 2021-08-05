Program provides $500K for child care

TOPEKA — Kansas parents seeking employment and scrambling to find child care will now have access to a state pilot program intended to connect these families with needed resources.

In total, $500,000 in funds from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act are available to eligible Kansans searching for a job and accessing services through state workforce centers. The program is being piloted in Workforce Area One, comprising 62 counties in central and western Kansas.

“Access to quality affordable child care is one of the biggest barriers that prevent working parents from joining the workforce,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “We have recruited new jobs and businesses to communities across Kansas, but in order for those companies to see success and grow, they will need a prepared and available workforce to support them. We want this initiative to be the first of many that support Kansas employers and Kansas families.”