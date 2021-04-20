 | Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Program rescues unwanted produce

Lawrence program offers a chance for farmers to donate unsellable produce to people in need.

By

News

April 20, 2021 - 10:23 AM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Farmers in the Lawrence area are being recruited to participate in a program that gathers unsellable produce and donates it to people in need.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports  that the Lawrence-Douglas County Sustainability Office is working on the effort with two other nonprofits. The county received a federal grant to support the effort.

“There is a lot of food that could be rescued that is otherwise ending up composted or left in the field that could be eaten,” said Lawrence-Douglas County Sustainability Food Waste Reduction Specialist Jamie Hofling.

Related
April 19, 2019
August 18, 2018
June 5, 2015
May 30, 2014
Most Popular