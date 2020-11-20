Menu Search Log in

Programs target opioid addiction in local area

Medication and therapy can treat opioid use disorder, but group sets stringent qualifications for the program. Thrive and a coalition of organizations are taking additional steps to address the issue.

By

News

November 20, 2020 - 3:09 PM

Robin Griffith watched a friend struggle with opioid misuse.

Prescribed opioids for pain, her friend became addicted. Only after receiving treatment did she become substance-free, and then for only a few years. 

“It was a very long process,” Griffith said. “It was expensive. It was a lot of work and required a lot of accountability.”

Related
November 25, 2019
March 25, 2019
November 19, 2018
October 19, 2017
Trending