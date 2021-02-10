Progress on hospital trail, airport

Efforts to build a trail around the hospital and make improvements to the airport continue moving forward.
Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, followed up with commissioners about seeking letters of support to build the hospital trail.
She said the hospital board had already approved the plans, and were excited about having more outdoor activities for patients.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.