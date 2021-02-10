Menu Search Log in

Progress on hospital trail, airport

Thrive Allen County officials say plans are continuing to build a hospital trail to provide outdoor activities for patients, and plans are also moving forward on an improvement project for the airport.

February 10, 2021 - 10:22 AM

Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, talks with commissioners about trail projects and other matters, while Jonathon Goering, Thrive’s economic development director, listens. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Efforts to build a trail around the hospital and make improvements to the airport continue moving forward.

Lisse Regehr, CEO of Thrive Allen County, followed up with commissioners about seeking letters of support to build the hospital trail.

She said the hospital board had already approved the plans, and were excited about having more outdoor activities for patients.

