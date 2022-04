Humboldt and Marmaton Valley high schools celebrated prom on Saturday. It turned out to be a beautiful evening for the event. Metallics, especially in bright colors, seemed to be the fashion of choice.

Humboldt’s Kegan Splechter escorts Jodie Jones. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt’s Brooklyn Ellis and Tucker Davis pose for pictures. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt prom. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt’s Kaiden Barnett escorts Piper Aronson. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt prom. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt prom. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Madi Lawson is escorted by Mason Cook, left, and his brother, Robert Cook, for Marmaton Valley. Photo by Halie Luken

Marmaton Valley’s Carissa Mattox is escorted by Garrett Henderson. Photo by Halie Luken

Marmaton Valley exchange students, both from Germany, Sophie Mack and Luiza Lounici, have a photo taken. Photo by Halie Luken