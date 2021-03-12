Menu Search Log in

Property tax reforms sent to Gov. Kelly

Sen. Caryn Tyson urged fellow senators Thursday to endorse “historic” property tax reform and overlook changes made by the House to lump school districts into the reform package for local governments.

March 12, 2021 - 11:13 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly. Courtesy photo

Tyson, a Republican from Parker, credited the late Sen. Bud Estes, a Dodge City Republican who died last month, with engaging her several years ago in the process of figuring out how to fix property tax problems in Kansas.

“We are literally taxing people out of their homes,” she said in a speech on the Senate floor, shortly before the chamber adopted the law by a 30-5 vote.

