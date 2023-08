Grow at Eden, Iola’s new childcare center at the former Kids Kingdom, welcomes back children on Monday.

The facility has been closed for about four weeks for a complete remodel. Owners Kandy and Kyler Rushing purchased the daycare from Mona Hull in June and have been revamping the building and grounds to capture a style similar to their childcare center in Parsons.

“It has been a fast and exhilarating few weeks,” Rushing said. “We’re excited about families coming back.”