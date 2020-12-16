Menu Search Log in

Register offices will be closed until Dec. 28

December 16, 2020

The Iola Register’s front office is closed as of Wednesday due to a staff member contracting COVID-19.

If you need assistance, please call 365-2111 or email us at news@iolaregister.com or circulation@iolaregister.com.

The office will remain closed until Dec. 28.

