Register offices will be closed until Dec. 28

The Iola Register’s front office is closed as of Wednesday due to a staff member contracting COVID-19.
If you need assistance, please call 365-2111 or email us at news@iolaregister.com or circulation@iolaregister.com.
The office will remain closed until Dec. 28.
