 | Mon, Jan 22, 2024
Rep. Gardner touts tax reform bill

Rep. Fred Gardner voted for a tax reform bill that would set a 5.25% "flat" income tax rate that includes several other tax-related components, including some championed by Gov. Laura Kelly. Still, Kelly is expected to veto the bill.

January 22, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Rep. Fred Gardner Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Rep. Fred Gardner, R-Garnett, is optimistic about a tax reform bill, despite a likely veto from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. 

Gardner stopped by the Register office on Friday, fresh off the first week of the 2024 legislative session. It was a busy week, capped by the passage of a tax reform bill that would set a 5.25% “flat” income tax rate. Kelly vetoed a similar proposal for a 5.15% tax rate last year, saying it predominately benefits the wealthy and would create budget shortfalls. 

This new bill was tailored to address some of Kelly’s own budget priorities, Gardner said. It exempts Social Security income and would accelerate the end of a state sales tax on food. 

