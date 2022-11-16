 | Thu, Nov 17, 2022
Report: 90% of US counties hit with disaster

Nearly all of the counties in the United States have suffered a weather disaster in the past decade. More than 300 million people live in these counties.

November 16, 2022 - 2:25 PM

A tornado can be seen passing though Andover from K-96 on Friday night.

Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published Wednesday.

Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.

Rebuild by Design, which published the report, is a nonprofit that researches ways to prepare for and adapt to climate change. It was started by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, the catastrophic storm that slammed into the eastern U.S. just over ten years ago, causing $62.5 billion in damage.

