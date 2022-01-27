 | Thu, Jan 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Report shows losses from pandemic

Kansas vital statistics show how births, deaths, marriages and divorces changed during the first year of the pandemic. COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death in Kansas. In Allen County, the first nine deaths associated with COVID came in the last two months of 2020.

By

News

January 27, 2022 - 10:07 AM

Allen County appears to have weathered 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with relatively few deaths compared to the state in general.

Nine county residents died from COVID-19 in 2020, with all of those deaths coming in the last two months of the year, according to statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. 

Those deaths would be followed by 22 others lost to the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020, for a total of 31. Three have died since the beginning of this year.

Related
June 30, 2021
January 7, 2021
October 1, 2020
September 30, 2020
Most Popular