Report shows losses from pandemic

Allen County appears to have weathered 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, with relatively few deaths compared to the state in general.

Nine county residents died from COVID-19 in 2020, with all of those deaths coming in the last two months of the year, according to statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Those deaths would be followed by 22 others lost to the coronavirus since the pandemic began in early 2020, for a total of 31. Three have died since the beginning of this year.