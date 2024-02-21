 | Wed, Feb 21, 2024
Resolutions of support for a free press in Kansas lose steam

The resolutions come in the wake of the Marion County Record raid and lawmakers' own attempt to strip public television funding.

By

News

February 21, 2024 - 3:11 PM

Marion County Record publisher Eric Meyer asked for support of the free press in Kansas that didn’t make “political hay” out of his newspaper’s raid. Photo by Max McCoy/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Several resolutions profess Kansas lawmakers’ support of a free press in the wake of the Marion County Record raid and lawmakers’ own attempts to strip public television funding. None of the resolutions are gaining traction.

Rep. Mari-Lynn Poskin, D-Leawood, the force behind one House resolution, said the Legislature needed to show support for the state’s press.

“I thought it was really important for us to make a statement that we are committed unwaveringly to the free press,” Poskin said. “When we are sworn in, our oath says that we will uphold the U.S. and the Kansas Constitution. And clearly freedom of press is foundational to both of those documents.”

