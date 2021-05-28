Restaurants survived worst of pandemic but face new challenges

A year ago, several local restaurant owners worried they might have to close permanently because of coronavirus restrictions that shuttered their businesses for weeks.

But they survived, thanks to federal relief programs and adaptations like offering “to-go” orders, curbside pickup and delivery.

Now, with the CDC and state and local leaders relaxing mask mandates, they’ve mostly reported business is back on a more normal footing. They like some of the new services, and most want to keep options for delivery and curbside pickup.