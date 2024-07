Area youngsters took their turns in the mutton busting event Friday evening at the Allen County Fair. Once the mutton busting was complete, Allen County native Dakota Slocum was among those who tried their hand at saddle bronc riding during the rodeo action. Slocum narrowly missed out on a full 8-second ride before losing his seat.

Allen County native Dakota Slocum tried his hand at saddle bronc riding during the rodeo action. Slocum narrowly missed out on a full 8-second ride before losing his seat. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Anderson Sirota takes a turns in the mutton busting event Friday evening at the Allen County Fair. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 5 photos