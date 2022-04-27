 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations

Russia said it will no longer supply gas to Poland and Bulgaria, and threatened to do the same to other countries in an escalation. European leaders called it blackmail.

By

News

April 27, 2022 - 4:39 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Governor of Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region Dmitry Artyukhov at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as “blackmail.”

A day after the U.S. and other Western allies vowed to speed more and heavier weapons to Ukraine, the Kremlin used its most essential export as leverage against two of Kyiv’s staunch backers. Gas prices in Europe shot up on the news.

The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to resort to gas rationing and could deal another blow to economies suffering from rising prices. At the same time, it could deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort.

Related
March 24, 2022
February 24, 2022
February 22, 2022
February 6, 2022
Most Popular