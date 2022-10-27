Sanctuary renewed

Two weeks of teamwork will culminate Sunday with the grand reveal of the First Baptist Church sanctuary, which is one of several improvements underway at the church this month.

Pastor Travis Boyt and a team of church members and volunteers have worked 10- to 12-hour days since the Oct. 9 church service to get the work done on time.

“Our trustees thought we were crazy when we told them the plan,” Boyt laughed. “We’re super excited with the thought of seeing the finished product.”