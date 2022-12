Santa Claus made his first visit of the season at downtown Iola on Saturday afternoon, courtesy of a ride around town with the Iola Fire Department. The event was sponsored by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce and area businesses. Santa will return to Iola from 5 to 7 p.m. on both Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 8. His final appearance in the Santa House will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10.

Liam Boltwood, with parents Katie Riffel and Kyle Boltwood, accept a candy cane from elf Sandy Hardwick. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register