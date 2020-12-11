Santa’s coming back to town

Santa Claus is visiting the Iola square this year, and you still have a chance to meet him.
The jolly man in the red suit will return from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, and again from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 19.
Every precaution is being taken, from friendly elves cleaning everything in sight, to masks and social distancing.
