The COVID Claus: Safety Santa comes to town

Safety was a concern for Santa's visit to Iola, so the Chamber asked him to stay in a bubble... a snow globe.

December 11, 2020 - 3:33 PM

Santa Claus meets with a young masked resident from inside his bubble Thursday evening at the courthouse square. He will return Dec. 17 and 19. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Safety was Iola Chamber of Commerce director Jill Hartman’s overarching aim in bringing Santa Claus to town … in a bubble.

“When we were first thinking about Christmas, COVID-19 rates were rising,” noted Hartman, so Chamber Board members were increasingly getting concerned about safety.

There’s still time to meet Santa. Learn more here.

