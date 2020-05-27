Menu Search Log in

Scout’s honor

Michael Young earns rank of Eagle Scout

News

May 27, 2020 - 9:42 AM

Michael Young, Humboldt, was the honoree at an Eagle Scout ceremony Saturday. Young, a member of Chanute Boy Scout Troop 71, is pictured with his mother, Vinetta. For his Eagle Scout project, Young spearheaded an effort last summer to add benches to a fishing hole at Franklin Park on the west edge of Humboldt. An Eagle Scout is the highest rank a Boy Scout can attain.

