Scout’s honor

Michael Young, Humboldt, was the honoree at an Eagle Scout ceremony Saturday. Young, a member of Chanute Boy Scout Troop 71, is pictured with his mother, Vinetta. For his Eagle Scout project, Young spearheaded an effort last summer to add benches to a fishing hole at Franklin Park on the west edge of Humboldt. An Eagle Scout is the highest rank a Boy Scout can attain.
