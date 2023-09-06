 | Wed, Sep 06, 2023
SEK Museum Alliance wins grant to promote area history 

The grant will allow the alliance to produce videos aimed at promoting local history.

September 6, 2023 - 4:17 PM

From left, Gina McBride of the Caney Historical Museum, Ashley Hovell, director at Independence Historical Museum & Arts Center, Carrie Doud, Fiscal and Grants Manager of KS Tourism and Leanne Githens of Fredonia and Southeast Kansas Museum Alliance President stand outside the Wilson County Historical Museum. Courtesy photo

TOPEKA — Kansas Tourism, a division of the Kansas Department of Commerce, recently announced $117,780 has been awarded in the 2023 Tourism Marketing Grant Awards Program. The grants are designed to assist local tourism organizations or attractions in new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives. 

Kansas Tourism will provide funding for 22 projects to enhance and expand advertising efforts to attract new visitors to Kansas and to their destinations.

SEK Museum Alliance was awarded $3,640 to fund a professionally produced promotional video marketing the 50+ museums in Southeast Kansas.  The SEK Museum Alliance and its member museums are an important part of the tourism industry. 

