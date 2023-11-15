Osage Mission-Neosho Co. Museum receives grant to fund SEK passport project

The Osage Mission-Neosho Co. Museum received $3,000 in grant funding from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area. The award will help fund the SEK Museum’s passport, a project that includes 18 Freedom’s Frontier Partners, including the Allen County Historical Society. In addition to the Freedom’s Frontier Partners, the passport features an additional 17 Southeast Kansas museums.

The Osage Mission Museum has been an integral part of the SEK Museums Alliance since the alliance’s inception, in 2019 and is excited to see the return of the passport project. A similar project was created during the pandemic and released in 2021. It proved to be a highly popular and successful endeavor. The 2024 passport will be similar to the 2021 passport and about the size of a US Passport. It will contain the location of each of the museums, information on their special exhibits, hours of operation, and contact information. A map is included pinpointing each museum in the region.

Passports will be available for free from participating museums, area chambers of commerce, and regional visitors’ centers. The Passport dubbed, “Small Town – Big Histories,” will encourage people to visit participating museums, explore the unique histories of the area, and engage people in regional tourism. Visitors may have passport pages stamped as a way to log their museum travels throughout Southeast Kansas.