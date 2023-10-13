 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
Menu Search Log in

SEK sounds off on transportation

The Kansas Department of Transportation heard from Southeast Kansas residents during a Local Consult meeting to seek public input on IKE, the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. The event at the Bowlus on Thursday morning included discussion on needed improvements to state highways.

By

News

October 13, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Dawn Hueske, Kansas Department of Transportation’s assistant bureau chief, center, leads a breakout session with other KDOT staff at a Local Consult meeting at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center on Thursday morning. KDOT officials met with residents in southeast Kansas to discuss transportation priorities as part of IKE, the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Truck drivers hauling material to and from Monarch Cement Co. in Humboldt face a particularly troublesome stretch of road on K-39 west of Chanute toward Fredonia. 

Grants bring millions of dollars to state

Kent Webber, president of Monarch, shared his concerns about the road at a special meeting organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center on Thursday morning. 

KDOT officials met with more than 100 residents, county and city officials, business leaders and non-profit representatives to discuss projects under IKE, the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program.

Related
October 5, 2023
September 11, 2023
May 27, 2022
October 12, 2018
Most Popular