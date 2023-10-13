Grants bring millions of dollars to state

Federal grants brought a huge influx of cash to transportation projects in recent years, Kansas Department of Transportation leaders reported at Thursday’s Local Consult meeting.

In addition to seeking input on projects, the state officials also outlined opportunities for communities to take advantage of those grants. During breakout sessions, KDOT officials identified staff members who could help.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation in particular will provide millions of dollars to help the state and its communities. A Kansas Infrastructure Hub has $215 million to provide technical support ($15 million) and a new “match support” that will provide a total of $200 million for gap funding to help communities meet a grant’s match requirements.