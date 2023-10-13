 | Fri, Oct 13, 2023
Grants bring millions of dollars to state

Federal grants have helped the state and local communities improve transportation infrastructure of all kinds, including innovative new technologies for broadband and electric vehicle charging stations.

October 13, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Jessica Thompson, deputy director of Thrive Allen County, listens to a discussion about alternative transportation such as public transit, aviation, short-line and passenger rail, and bicycle or pedestrian traffic. Also pictured is Courtney Koenig with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Federal grants brought a huge influx of cash to transportation projects in recent years, Kansas Department of Transportation leaders reported at Thursday’s Local Consult meeting.

SEK sounds off on transportation

In addition to seeking input on projects, the state officials also outlined opportunities for communities to take advantage of those grants. During breakout sessions, KDOT officials identified staff members who could help.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation in particular will provide millions of dollars to help the state and its communities. A Kansas Infrastructure Hub has $215 million to provide technical support ($15 million) and a new “match support” that will provide a total of $200 million for gap funding to help communities meet a grant’s match requirements.

