Sen. Moran concedes Biden won election

TOPEKA — U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran referred to Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect Tuesday by pointing to state election certifications affirming defeat of President Donald Trump and by recommending the future president have benefit of national security briefings and access to federal agency information.

“Every indication that I know is that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” Moran said. “We’ve seen just in recent days a number of states that were thought to be in controversy or contention, where the decision has been made and as a result of those certifications, I think he becomes the president-elect.”

Moran, a Kansas Republican who plans to seek re-election to the Senate in 2022, had resisted use of that title for three weeks due to Trump’s aggressive effort to contest preliminary results of the election with a series of unsubstantiated fraud claims. The Trump administration placed a hold on transition activities that occur whenever the White House changes hands.