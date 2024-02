“I may represent more community colleges than anybody in the United States Senate,” joked Sen. Jerry Moran Wednesday afternoon. The senator took a tour of Allen Community College and visited with staff and board members.

“I want to be helpful to you,” Sen. Moran told ACC President Bruce Moses. “We believe in community colleges and technical education. The future of Iola and the surrounding area has a lot to do with your success here.”

Moran and Moses got right to business.